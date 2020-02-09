iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $164.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,023,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,423,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.