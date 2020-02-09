Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

