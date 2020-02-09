Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IRMD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.22. 55,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,126. Iradimed has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $308.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,801.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $123,739.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,388 shares of company stock worth $3,640,187. 56.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iradimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Iradimed by 34.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

