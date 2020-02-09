Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-10.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.84 million.Iradimed also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.84-0.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Iradimed will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $123,739.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,187. 56.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

