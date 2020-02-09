Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.84-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.3-47.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.96 million.Iradimed also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.19-0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Iradimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Get Iradimed alerts:

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.65. Iradimed has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.82.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 25.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 5,288 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $123,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at $351,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,801.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,187. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.