Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 240,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 162,758 shares.The stock last traded at $78.20 and had previously closed at $78.20.

Several research analysts have commented on IRET shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

