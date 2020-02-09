Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Shares Down 1.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.12 and last traded at $63.12, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 824.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

