Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.52

Shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and traded as high as $41.25. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17.

Get Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFI. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 969.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.