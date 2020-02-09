Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

