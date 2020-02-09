INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on IKTSY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.79. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22.

About INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.