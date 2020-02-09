Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ICE. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.12.

NYSE ICE traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $92.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,776,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,022. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

