Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Intel were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 329.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $286.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.