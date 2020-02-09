INT Chain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. INT Chain has a total market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, INT Chain has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, CoinEgg, OKEx and Allcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.96 or 0.05786162 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00121066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003099 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinEgg, Allcoin, OKEx and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

