Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,545 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,507,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.