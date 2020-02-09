Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 779.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,994,277.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.10 per share, with a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,880,132.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,845 shares of company stock valued at $358,918. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $92.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 295.73 and a current ratio of 295.73. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 194.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.51%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

