Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

