indaHash One Day Volume Reaches $485.00 (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $485.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One indaHash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Exrates and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, indaHash has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.03430207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00235606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00137959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002710 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash launched on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for indaHash is indahash.com . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Tidex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.