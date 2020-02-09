Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,633 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,346 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $251.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,873. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $259.50. The company has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.