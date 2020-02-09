Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 18,932 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 431.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,806,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,518,000 after buying an additional 1,466,762 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,787.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,457,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,055 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,455,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,826,000 after purchasing an additional 785,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,114,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,740,000 after purchasing an additional 753,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,559,000 after purchasing an additional 623,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE BSX traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $42.19. 8,381,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,133,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,090,626.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $204,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,101 shares of company stock worth $9,039,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.