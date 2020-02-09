Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 18,932 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 431.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,806,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,518,000 after buying an additional 1,466,762 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,787.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,457,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,055 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,455,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,826,000 after purchasing an additional 785,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,114,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,740,000 after purchasing an additional 753,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,559,000 after purchasing an additional 623,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE BSX traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $42.19. 8,381,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,133,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,090,626.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $204,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,101 shares of company stock worth $9,039,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.
Boston Scientific Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
Read More: Derivative
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.