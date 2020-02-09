Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,713. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $171.05 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

