Ieq Capital LLC Invests $806,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 104,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 200,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 166,881 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 40,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.83. 66,601,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,546,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.