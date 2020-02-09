Ieq Capital LLC Invests $632,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546,322 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after purchasing an additional 309,216 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,783,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,524. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.29 and a one year high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

