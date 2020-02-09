Ieq Capital LLC Invests $586,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. 3,378,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,475. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

