Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 97,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 234,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 36.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of OCUL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,325. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.33. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

