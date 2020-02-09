Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,602,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,581 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. 13,093,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,297,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

