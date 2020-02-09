iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,717 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $25,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 250,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,307. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0539 per share. This is an increase from iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.