IBM (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. IBM reported earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year earnings of $13.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $13.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $14.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

IBM stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.41. 6,414,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,571,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. IBM has a 12 month low of $126.85 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.33. The company has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of IBM by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 684,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,804,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of IBM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 607,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,470,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of IBM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IBM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 135,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

