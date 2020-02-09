IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.00 and a 200-day moving average of $238.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total value of $443,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after acquiring an additional 61,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.