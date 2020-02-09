Hyman Charles D Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after buying an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $102,209,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,416.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,286.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

