Huobi Token (HT) Price Up 13.7% This Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00039318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bibox, Gate.io and Huobi. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $939.81 million and $292.69 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.93 or 0.05786691 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023717 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00120058 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039480 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,468,066 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, DDEX, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

