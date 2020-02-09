Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $460.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $457.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $380.50.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $353.26. The company had a trading volume of 938,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.63. Humana has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after buying an additional 167,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Humana by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,405,000 after acquiring an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 808,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

