Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues Earnings Results

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Hub Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.39 to $3.60 EPS.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBG. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

