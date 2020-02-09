Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Sell Rating from CLSA

CLSA restated their sell rating on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

HTHT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.16.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 424,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 186.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 128,088 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

