Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth about $27,722,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 320.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 303,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 231,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth $7,011,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 128,088 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. 4,036,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Huazhu Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.16.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

