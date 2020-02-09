Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Cut by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.09 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

