Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 3.1% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

