Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Lifted by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.0% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Home Depot stock opened at $237.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.26 and its 200 day moving average is $224.49. The firm has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

