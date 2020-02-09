HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Down to $1.32

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.32. HEXO shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 3,178,337 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC downgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in HEXO by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in HEXO by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

