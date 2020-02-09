Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.05). Heska posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,297. Heska has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $110.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.18 million, a P/E ratio of 209.56 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Heska by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Heska by 6,845.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

