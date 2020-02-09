HeroNode Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $67,190.00 and approximately $2,403.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, LBank and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.03414927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00137907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LBank, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

