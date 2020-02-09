Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes $80,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

