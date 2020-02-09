Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes $36,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

VSS opened at $108.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $97.24 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

