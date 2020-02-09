Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Novartis by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after buying an additional 274,355 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after acquiring an additional 247,749 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 1,256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,728,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after acquiring an additional 124,154 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

