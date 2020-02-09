Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 145.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Watsco were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Watsco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

Watsco stock opened at $172.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.61%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

