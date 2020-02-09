Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,718.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,801 shares of company stock worth $2,218,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

