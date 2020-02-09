Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 962 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,938,000. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 170,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $66.02 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

