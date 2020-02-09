Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

DIS stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

