HempCoin Trading 61.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 61.1% against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $57.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,881,984 coins and its circulating supply is 254,746,834 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

