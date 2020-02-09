Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 48.8% Higher Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $61.83 million and $4.72 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.71 or 0.03408241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00235395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00137839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039046 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003100 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,164,061,654 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

