Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heat Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 1,164,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,312. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 695.62% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

